Box Office-Tiger Zinda Hai Set For A Superb Run For 1 More Month Till PadMan Arrives

Such is the might of Tiger Zinda Hai at the Box Office that even on its fifth day, it is collecting more than what Tubelight and Raees had collected on their first day. While the Salman Khan starrer had opened to 21.15 crore, the Shah Rukh Khan flick (on clash with Kaabil) had brought in 20.42 crore. On the other hand, Tiger Zinda Hai is going great guns and brought in 21.60 crores on Tuesday.

This pretty much goes on to show how the film has caught on well with the audiences who are grabbing the film with both arms and aren’t really letting it go. Now rest of the weekdays should be good as well and then there should be magic all over again on the second weekend which should be huge too.

The film has collected 173.07 crores already and the pace at which it is going, 200 crore is there for the taking before the second week begins.

The Salman Khan and Katrina Khan starrer would continue to collect in the upwards of 10 crores right till Sunday at least and it would be a while before it enters the single digit score. The film is now set for a massive total since till 12th January there is practically no release around it while the real competition is a good one month away with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan arriving on the big screen.

Till then it is Tiger Zinda Hai which would continue to roar big time for days and weeks in succession.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder