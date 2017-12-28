Salman Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar and Aditya Chopra are pretty much challenging their own records with Tiger Zinda Hai. Their last outing together, Sultan, had brought in 208.82 crore in its first week. The film also holds record for the biggest first week ever in Bollywood ever since the 100 crore phenomenon kick-started around a decade back.

Now Tiger Zinda Hai has accumulated 190.62 crore already in just six days and the pace at which it is going so far, what with at least 15 crore more expected to come in today, the opening week numbers of the film would come quite close to that of Sultan.

On Wednesday, the film brought in 17.55 crore more and that shows how well it has been accepted by the ‘junta’ as the numbers stay on to be really huge. The momentum so far indicates a first week in excess of 205 crore and the competition would be the lifetime of Golmaal Again [205.70 crore], which so far is the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of the year.

As for the first week records, Tiger Zinda Hai is already assured of the second spot quite comfortably because the film has already gone past the Week One of collections of Dangal [193.53 crore] at the time of penning this piece.

It has been a record breaking journey for Tiger Zinda Hai and Bollywood couldn’t have bargained for anything lesser from it.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder