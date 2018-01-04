Box Office – Tiger Zinda Hai Goes Past Dhoom: 3 Lifetime In Just 13 Days

Back in 2013 when Dhoom: 3 had released, it had netted 284 in its entire lifetime. The film had set quite a few records from the day it had opened till it stayed on in theaters. However, the majority of those records have been quashed by the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer and that too in just 13 days flat.

The biggest of them all is the lifetime number of Dhoom: 3 that has now been quashed by Tiger Zinda Hai. The film has already netted 286.46 crores after bringing in 5.84 crores on Wednesday. With this, Katrina Kaif has managed a personal milestone as this is now her biggest grosser till date. Moreover, though Dhoom: 3 was primarily an Aamir Khan starrer, Tiger Zinda Hai boasts of a much more substantial role for Katrina, hence adding on to her glory.

For Yash Raj Films, this is yet another major Christmas biggie as both the films are their productions. They are indeed scoring high with each of their major biggies and are now set for another Blockbuster when their Thugs of Hindostan arrives on Diwali 2018. Interestingly, Katrina Kaif features in that film too along with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, hence reaffirming once again that when it comes to a biggie, she is the chosen one.

As for Salman Khan, he has shown all over again that it is not just Eid where he can bring in big bucks; if he arrives with a good film on Christmas then he can pretty much score big on that slot as well.

Meanwhile, director Ali Abbas Zafar is now waiting for Tiger Zinda Hai to go past the lifetime total of his own Sultan [301.50 crore]. Once that happens, he would be the first director in Bollywood to have two of his films in the 300 Crore Club.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder