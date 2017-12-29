Box Office: Tiger Zinda Hai Enters 200 Crore Club; Salman Khan’s 5th In The Top League

As the year comes to a close, record books are finally being rewritten. Salman Khan has scored another major success with Tiger Zinda Hai as the film has entered the 200 Crore Club in just one week. Standing at 206.04 crore (after bringing in 15.42 crore on Thursday), the film is going great guns and has added on the repertoire of major biggies delivered by Salman Khan in the current decade.

His other biggies in this league are Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan (both of which entered the 300 Crore Club) followed by Kick and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (both of which went past the 200 crore mark). As a matter of fact if only Ek Tha Tiger would have covered that little extra distance, it too would have been Salman Khan’s double century (it stopped at 198 crore actually!).

As per the progression so far, all indications are that Tiger Zinda Hai would make its way to the 300 Crore Club as well. If and once that happens, Salman Khan would be the only actor to boast of three films in this super exclusive club. Ditto for Ali Abbas Zafar who would be the only director to have two of films in this club (the other being Sultan).

For Katrina Kaif too there is a lot to rejoice since she has now delivered yet another Christmas biggie after Dhoom 3 (which again had Yash Raj Films as the producers). She is pretty much looking at some phenomenal times ahead as 2018 would feature her in a biggie each with Aamir Khan [Thugs of Hindostan] and Shah Rukh Khan [The Aanand L. Rai film], both of which are potential blockbusters in the making.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources