Box Office – Tiger Zinda Hai Is Continuing To Cross Major Milestones

As expected, Tiger Zinda Hai jumped again on Saturday to bring in 14.50 crore* more. For a film that has already netted more than 200 crores in a matter of just one week, it is continuing to attract audiences by the dozens. As a matter of fact, there is a huge chunk of family audiences that is waking up to the film now, what with Salman Khan fans already been through with it and now further spreading a very good word of mouth.

It is not the loyalists but the new audience base which has started frequenting theatres from the second weekend onwards and that is reflecting in further momentum that the footfalls have gained.

The film has now netted 232.10 crores* and that is on the same lines as the lifetime number of Salman Khan’s another Blockbuster, Kick. The Sajid Nadiadwala produced and directed film had brought in 232 crores during its lifetime and now Tiger Zinda Hai would be extending its lead over that film by many a mile.

The manner in which the Ali Abbas Zafar directed film is currently doing, the major milestone of 250 crores should be surpassed today. That would place it further in the elite league and then set it up for further landmarks before the second week is through.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources