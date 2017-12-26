Box Office – Tiger Zinda Hai Breaks More Records As It Hits The 150 Crore Milestone In Quickest Time Ever

There is just no stopping Tiger and his escapades. The film brought in 36.54 crores on Monday and that was still bigger than the first [34.10 crores] and the second [35.30 crores] day which tells the tale. It is clearly conveying that the film is in for a long haul and while 151.47 crores have already come in, quite a few other records have been smashed in the interim period.

Let’s take a look:

The film has already gone past the entire lifetime of Judwaa 2 [138.61 crore], Raees [137.51 crore] and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha [134.25 crore] in just four days

Golmaal Again boasted of the best Week One of 2017 with 136.08 crore coming in and Tiger Zinda Hai has surpassed that number already

This is Salman’s 7th highest grosser after Bajrangi Bhaijaan [321 crores], Sultan [301.50 crores], Kick [232 crores], Prem Ratan Dhan Payo [210 crores], Ek Tha Tiger [199 crores] and Dabangg 2 [156.50 crores]

By the time Tiger Zinda Hai is through with its second weekend, it would be Salman Khan’s third highest grosser already

Tiger Zinda Hai is already amongst Top-20 All-Time Highest grosser of Bollywood

Tiger Zinda Hai has already registered the tenth spot amongst All-Time Highest Week One in just four days. By the time its first week is through, it would be competing with Sultan [208.82 crores] for the honors

These are just some of the preliminary records and as the film progresses further, many more records are set to tumble in quick time.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

