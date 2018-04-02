Baaghi 2 is turning out to be a mega success in a big way. If the opening was stupendous, the follow through over the weekend was nothing short of extraordinary either. This pretty much reflects from the fact the first three day collections of the film read an unbelievable 73.10 crore.

Just when one would have been content had this been the first week number of the Ahmed Khan directed film, a huge haul like this established loud and clear that action genre does bring in the audiences when packaged appropriately. In that aspect, one has to credit producer Sajid Nadiadwala for putting his resources to good use with Baaghi 2.

The film in fact compares with some of the biggest action entertainers (ever since the 100 Crore Club came into existence) if the first three day numbers have to be taken into account:

Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crore

Dhoom: 3 – 101.61 crore

Bodyguard – 88.75 crore

Kick – 83.85 crore

Singham Returns – 78 crore

Baaghi 2 – 73.10 crore

Krrish 3 – 72.8 crore

Bang Bang – 71.72 crore

Agneepath – 67.50 crore

Ek Tha Tiger – 60.42 crore