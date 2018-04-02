Baaghi 2 is turning out to be a mega success in a big way. If the opening was stupendous, the follow through over the weekend was nothing short of extraordinary either. This pretty much reflects from the fact the first three day collections of the film read an unbelievable 73.10 crore.
Just when one would have been content had this been the first week number of the Ahmed Khan directed film, a huge haul like this established loud and clear that action genre does bring in the audiences when packaged appropriately. In that aspect, one has to credit producer Sajid Nadiadwala for putting his resources to good use with Baaghi 2.
The film in fact compares with some of the biggest action entertainers (ever since the 100 Crore Club came into existence) if the first three day numbers have to be taken into account:
Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crore
Dhoom: 3 – 101.61 crore
Bodyguard – 88.75 crore
Kick – 83.85 crore
Singham Returns – 78 crore
Baaghi 2 – 73.10 crore
Krrish 3 – 72.8 crore
Bang Bang – 71.72 crore
Agneepath – 67.50 crore
Ek Tha Tiger – 60.42 crore
As can be seen, the Tiger Shroff starrer finds a place for itself right up there where superstars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Rushan are ruling the roost.
It is now a matter of time before the film enters 100 Crore Club. As a matter of fact indications are that this would be possible by Wednesday, if not by Tuesday itself.
The super success of Baaghi 2 has been great news for the industry at large and the first quarter of 2018 has proven to be the best ever when compared to similar time frame during last few years.
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources