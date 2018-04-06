Box Office: This Terrific ALL TIME RECORD Created By Baaghi 2 After 1st Week Will Amaze You

Yet another record has been scored by Baaghi 2 after its one week run. While the Ahmed Khan directed film has already entered the 100 Crore Club, it is also special for Tiger Shroff due to one more special reason. No other 100 Crore Club debutant (amongst the young crop of actors) has scored as much in their first week as Tiger has managed with his debut century affair, what with 113 crore* coming in.
One look at the list below and you get the picture:
Tiger Shroff
· First 100 crore success: Baaghi 2
· First week collections of Baaghi 2: 113 crore*
Sushant Singh Rajput
· First 100 crore success: M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story
· First week collections of M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story: 94.13 crore
Ranveer Singh
· First 100 crore success: Ram Leela
· First week collections of Ram Leela: 82 crore
Sidharth Malhotra
· First 100 crore success: Ek Villain
· First week collections of Ek Villain: 77.20 crore
Varun Dhawan
· First 100 crore success: ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2
· First week collections of ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2: 71.78 crore
Arjun Kapoor
· First 100 crore success: 2 States
· First week collections of 2 States: 60 crore
Kartik Aryan
· First 100 crore success: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
· First week collections of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: 45.94 crore
It is quite apparent that Baaghi 2 has hit the roof with its opening weekend as well as subsequent hold over audience during the weekdays as well. The Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star film is in for a good haul and is already set for the best lifetime numbers ever for a debut 100 Crore Club affair even if one accounts for comparison with superstars [Khans, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn].
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources