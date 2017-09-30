Box Office: Superb Opening Of Judwaa 2 Shows What Audiences Want

Judwaa 2 has taken a very good start of 1​6.10​ crore and that shows yet again what audiences really want. Somehow the focus had shifted from such out and out entertainers but as a filmmaker David Dhawan has been scoring well for 30 years now and he has shown his skills as a storyteller all over again.

As a filmmaker who has been relevant even till date even though most of his contemporaries have faded away big time, the senior Dhawan has now delivered a biggie with his son Varun.

As a father-son ‘jodi’ they have taken a good opening all over again after Main Tera Hero and while that film had done a business of around 50 crore in its lifetime, Judwaa 2 is set to cover double the distance if the start is any indication. The film has taken one of the best starts of the year so far and the word of mouth promises good sustenance in numbers during the weekend as well. It is the ‘masala’ entertainment quotient that has been picked well by the audience and the fact that class as well as mass patrons have picked the film means the film would be enjoyed for many more days as it won’t just be a weekend show on theaters.

For its makers (Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox) the film has turned out to be a good success and they would certainly be savoring these times. Sajid has been one of the veteran filmmakers in the business other than Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions who has been going strong with multiple offerings in 2018. The fact that he has been greenlighting some of the biggest projects in the industry has been the testimony of promise and goodwill that he has been carrying. Now that Judwaa 2 has turned out to be a success in the making as well, one can well expect celebrations galore at Nadiadwala Grandson.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources