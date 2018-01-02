Salman Khan who earlier this year faced some criticism with Tubelight has shut every mouth up with Tiger Zinda Hai. Ending the year on a high, Salman has proved yet again why he is the true-blue superstar of Bollywood.

Within just 11 days the movie has crossed the 270 crore mark, Salman Khan has retained his tag of Blockbuster Khan at the box office. Salman Khan has bounced back and how? Salman Khan’s highest grossing movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores) is also predicted to get surpassed by Tiger Zinda Hai.

The major plus point which went in the favour of Tiger Zinda Hai is the feel of the film. Post interacting with a bunch of people, the anonymous response for the film has been – “It feels like typical Salman Khan film.” After experimenting his characters in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tubelight – Salman Khan was back to what he do the best.

Tiger Zinda Hai also enjoyed the advantage of perfect release date. The movie released on 22nd December having Christmas and New Year’s Eve falling as major holidays. December end is also the festive season all over the world, which boosted the total collections of the film.

Post Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan has not started working on Race 3. The third installment in this franchise will be helmed by a new director in Remo D’Souza. The movie will also star Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah in pivotal roles. Post the super-success of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai – the actor-director duo of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar will be back with Bharat which for now has been slated to release on Eid 2019.