Box Office: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Continues To Spread Laughter & Love

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has had a long run at the box office. The movie has been enjoying its days at the BO by earning huge moolah! It crossed 100 crore mark and turned out to be the second highest grosser of 2018 after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat!

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety a new-age love triangle set with a ‘bromance’ twist, released on back in February. The movie, after such a long run, has still managed to earn 46 lakhs on its 5th Wednesday! The movie is in its 5th week and it’s amazing to see how this small budget movie has crossed several records!

The movie now stands with a total of Rs 106.23 crores. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is directed by Luv Ranjan!

Even though Ishita Sharma has small role , it was important to the film. After the success of the movie when the actress Ishita Raj Sharma was spotted, she commented about it to Hindustan Times, “It’s quite new for me and I’m not used to such a feeling. Sometimes, I don’t know how to react. But, it’s overwhelming. I always used to ask God for a miracle to happen and actually [it did] happen in such a less time and so early in my career and life,”

She explained how her character was included in the movie, “It was a conscious call,” says the actor, explaining, “Luv sir [director] wanted to keep me as a surprise. He wanted people wonder what would happen next and how she [my role] keeps the whole story of the film in suspense. He wanted to get that ‘wow’ reaction from the audience, so I was kept away from promotions and announcements.”

She then spoke about her third collaboration with the director, “I remember, Luv sir said that he’s making a film and he wants me to be a part of it. And when I asked him about the film, he didn’t give me a narration [of the script]. So, I didn’t know what the story was. But the only thing that he told me was ‘main jo film bana raha hoon, uss film mein tu Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (KKHH) ki Salman Khan hogi (You’d be like Salman Khan from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in my film]. I took two minutes to understand Salman’s role in KKHH and within five minutes, I agreed to come on board,”