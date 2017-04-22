Amongst all the notable releases of 2017, Noor has taken the lowest start. Till last week, it was Begum Jaan [3.94 crore]. However, Noor has gone even below with just 1.54 crore coming in. So much so that it is even lesser than The Ghazi Attack which was actually a Telugu-Tamil-Hindi trilingual, had a limited release, minimal promotion and still gathered 1.65 crore.

As a matter of fact, The Ghazi Attack was powered by decent to good reviews and word of mouth that resulted in it eventually going past the 20 crore mark. However, Noor doesn’t carry any such hopes since the film found minimum occupancy on Friday even with a good release, has largely below average reviews going for it and isn’t carrying good word of mouth either.

Even if one leaves asides the biggies of 2017 [Raees, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kaabil, Rangoon], the collections of Noor are at the bottom of the list when compared to other big budgeted releases:

Commando 2 – 5.15 crore

Naam Shabana – 5.12 crore

OK Jaanu – 4.08 crore

Phillauri – 4.02 crore

Begum Jaan – 3.94 crore

The Ghazi Attack – 1.65 crore

Noor – 1.54 crore

One now waits to see where does Noor eventually land up. However, the opening hardly gives it a chance to grow.

As for Maatr, the film was publicised just about decently and the awareness was limited. The Raveena Tandon starrer too fetched mixed reviews and collections have stayed minimal as well. With just around 75 lakhs* coming in, the revenge drama has an uphill journey ahead of it to register reasonable numbers before the weekend is through.