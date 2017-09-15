2nd Week Box Office – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan And Baadshaho

R S Prasanna directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan had a good second week at the box office as it brought in around 11.50 crore. This is good, considering the fact that the first week numbers were 24.03 crores. With this, the overall total now stands at 35.76 crores. The film is a Hit and that is good news for Bollywood and its producers Eros and Aanand L. Rai.

There are two major new releases this week in the form of Lucknow Central and Simran due to which shows would be further reduced for the Ayushmann Khurranna and Bhumi Pednekar starrer. However, for its target audience, it would still be in play and that would ensure that a lifetime in excess of 40 crores is pretty much for the taking.

Baadshaho took a drop in the second week as around 12 crore came in. The first week of the film had stood at 64.14 crores due to which the fall looks rather steep. However, the Milan Luthria directed film has still done its job in terms of reaching a number from which turning out to be a coverage affair is definitely happening.

Trending :

As is the known fact, the film needed an excess of 80 crores to recover costs for its distributors and currently, it stands at 76 crores*. Though it has turned out to be a touch and go affair currently, all said and done there have been substantial tickets been sold that has kept a large segment of exhibitors occupied for last two weeks.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder