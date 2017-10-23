Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar Enters Top-15 Weekends of 2017

Secret Superstar has managed to find an entry into the Top-15 weekends of 2017. The film accumulated 32.50 crores* by close of Sunday and that has allowed it to find itself in the same zone as Jagga Jasoos and Half Girlfriend.

While Top-10 weekends have been scored by Golmaal Again, Tubelight, Raees, Judwaa 2, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Jolly LLB 2, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Baadshaho, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil, here is the list of top weekends from #11-15:

Jagga Jasoos – 33.17 crore

Secret Superstar – 32.50 crores*

Half Girlfriend – 32.04 crore

Sachin – A Billion Dreams – 28.05 crore

Mubarakan – 22.91 crore

As can be seen, each of the other films in there is much bigger than Secret Superstar in terms of scale, size and budget, which makes the presence of this Zaira Wasim starrer in the list much sweeter. What needs to be seen though is the kind of distance that Secret Superstar further manages.

It was released in a very big manner and of course, those associated with the film expected to grow much bigger. However, if one looks at the core content, genre and the treatment, the footfalls that have come in are just in accordance to all of that which means even a reasonable theatrical success would be fine for Secret Superstar. The film features Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij and Raj Arjun in lead roles.

The film clashed with Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again the film has earned 92 crores* at the box office. The combined biz of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again and AdvitChandan’s Secret Superstar is 121 crores*.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder