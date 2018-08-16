Amongst various records that Satyameva Jayate has scored, one of the biggest is where it has emerged as the highest grossing film despite an ‘adults only’ certificate. Though it released on the national holiday of Independence Day, it lost the advantage of a family outing due to the ‘A’ tag.

Let’s take a look at the other A certified films which managed to score a double digit on the opening day, and how Satyameva Jayate stands in comparison:

Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crore

Grand Masti – 12.50 crore

Veere Di Wedding – 10.70 crore

Shootout At Wadala – 10.10 crore

Raaz 3 – 10.25 crore

Incidentally, Milap Zaveri, the director of Satyameva Jayate, is the writer of three of these top-five films. While Satyameva Jayate is a revenge drama, Grand Masti is a sex-comedy whereas Shootout at Wadala is a gangster tale, which speaks volumes of the hold that the young filmmaker has on the pulse of adult audiences.

It has in fact also scored bigger than many other popular successful A certificate films, two of which are franchises:

Hate Story 3 – 9.72 crore

The Dirty Picture – 9.54 crore

Ragini MMS 2 – 8.43 crore

Each of the aforementioned films had erotica as the driving factor, whereas it doesn’t even have an iota of this ingredient and instead relies primarily on the violence, blood and gore. The audiences though haven’t really minded and that reflected in consistent footfalls that the film managed right through the opening day.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder