Box Office: Sanju Is The 1st Bollywood Film To Enter The 200 Crore Club Without Any Holiday

Yet another record has been set by Sanju, this time for the biggest first week numbers when it comes to a non-holiday Bollywood release. First and foremost, there have been just a couple of Bollywood releases in the past that have gone past the 200 crore mark in a matter of just one week. Both are Salman Khan starrers [Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai]. Secondly, both have been supported by at least one holiday in their first seven days. While Sultan released on Eid, Tiger Zinda Hai had Christmas falling on Monday, which allowed superb collections on Sunday night as well.

However, Sanju had no such leverage. It released on a regular Friday and then continued to bring in moolah entirely ‘apne dum par’ with no festival support. As a matter of fact in the middle of the week it also saw collections impacted in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra due to heavy rains. Still, the overall progress was rock steady.

Let’s take a look at the first week collections of the major biggies:

Sultan – 208.82 crore [Eid on Friday]

Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crore [Christmas on Monday]

Sanju – 202.51 crore [no holiday]

Dangal – 193.53 crore [Christmas on Sunday]

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 184.62 crore [Eid on Friday]

In fact if one talks about the 300 Crore Club, each of the six entries so far [Dangal, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Padmaavat, Sultan] enjoyed a major national holiday in its very first week. Since Sanju again doesn’t have any such advantage, it would be a remarkable feat indeed for the film once it manages to enter the elite club.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder