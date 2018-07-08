Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is enjoying yet another major record up its sleeves. In just nine days at the box office, the film has now managed to find its place in the list of Top-10 All Time Highest Bollywood grossers (ever since the invention of the 100 Crore Club). It is competing with the best of the best and is racing up the charts.
Let’s take a look at the list:
Dangal – 387.38 crore
PK – 340.80 crore
Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crore
Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 321 crore
Padmaavat – 302.15 crore
Sultan – 301.50 crore
Dhoom: 3 – 284 crore
Krrish 3 – 244.92 crore
Sanju – 237 crore*
Kick – 232 crore
Once the second week is through, the film would be in a position to challenge the lifetime numbers of Sultan and Padmaavat. During the third weekend, Bajrangi Bhaijaan would be history for sure and from there on would begin the film’s journey towards the Top-3 grossers ever.
The film is pacing up well to surpass the lifetime numbers of Tiger Zinda Hai. However, what would be interesting to see is whether Rajkumar Hirani manages to break his own record of PK [340.80 crore]. Right from the times of Munnabhai MBBS, the filmmaker has set newer benchmarks for himself, as was evidenced in Lagey Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots and then PK, each of which was bigger than the film before. The bar has been set so higher up by the filmmaker that for Sanju to jump on top of that, it would be one remarkable journey for sure.
*Early estimates. Final numbers awaited
Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources