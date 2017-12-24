Box Office – Salman Khan Gets One Of His Biggest Openers Ever With Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan has done it again. Leave aside an aberration called Tubelight that neither fetched an opening nor appreciation, the superstar has got back to doing what he does best, and that is deliver an out and out entertainer that also manages to pull in audiences by the dozen.

His Tiger Zinda Hai has turned out to be a massive opener at the box office with 34.10 crores coming on the very first day of release. This huge haul has also ensured that Salman Khan pretty much challenges quite a few of his own films when it comes to superb starts at the Box Office.

Here are the Top-5 Salman Khan openers:

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crore

Sultan – 36.54 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – 34.10 crore

Ek Tha Tiger – 33 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 27.25 crore

Trending

Each of these films has been a holiday (or a near holiday) opener with Eid, Diwali or Christmas falling on the day of release or in its vicinity. Nonetheless, the fact also remains that Salman Khan is consistently delivering big openers which have time and again infused life back in theaters.

Amongst these films, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo managed to enter the 200 Crore Club while Ek Tha Tiger fell short by just 1 crore. On the other hand, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan marched straight into the 300 Crore Club. Now it has to be seen where does Tiger Zinda Hai land up. While it is a given that 200 crore is definitely there for the taking, the kind of haul that the film manages in its first four days followed by the hold over the weekdays would decide its eventual verdict.

The film has a good three-week window available for it before any notable new release arrives and hence it would be surprising if it doesn’t turn out to be the third Salman Khan film to enter the 300 Crore Club.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder