Box Office – Salman Khan & Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai Sets Another Record After Sultan

Last year when Salman Khan, Yash Raj Films and director Ali Abbas Zafar came together, they delivered Sultan. The film was a major success and turned out to be yet another 300 crore Blockbuster for Salman Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Though it would be very early to say whether Tiger Zinda Hai would enter the 300 Crore Club as well, rest assured it is on way to be a major success for sure, what with an excellent beginning from the very first show.

The film has gathered 33.75 crore on its very first day and that is just a little below what Sultan had collected on its opening day [36.54 crore]. That film had released on the Eid holiday though (which fell on Wednesday) and in its first three days had collected 105.53 crore. Now Tiger Zinda Hai is all set to go past that mark comfortably over the weekend and that too when the major holiday of Christmas would be falling only on the fourth day, a Monday.

Trending

Nonetheless, coming back to the opening of the film, Tiger Zinda Hai has started on expected lines. Though there were a few who did believe that a 40 crore opening day was for the asking, that was always going to be a very uphill task since it is an altogether different ballgame. A more practical scenario was a number in the vicinity of 35 crore, something that was predicted on this column a couple of days back. That too is an excellent number by all means and the fact that the film has been appreciated as well means it is on for a long haul for sure.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder