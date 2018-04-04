Box Office: Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 Has A Very Good 1st Tuesday Too

Baaghi 2 is just not slowing down at all at the box office and that is actually pretty much on the expected lines too. When the film held on so well on Monday too, it was a given that now there would be consistent footfalls right through the weekdays.

This is what happened on Tuesday as 10.60 crore more came in. A double digit score on weekdays too is a testimony to the fact that the film has been accepted well by the audiences and word of mouth is largely positive too. Masses are loving what Tiger Shroff has to offer to them and this is what’s resulting in repeat watch too for many patrons.

Standing at 95.80 crore currently, the film has done in just five days what could well had been its lifetime total as per predictions before release. The film is on for a wonderful haul now and today is going to be special for Tiger Shroff since he would be debuting in the 100 Crore Club.

As for producer Sajid Nadiadwala, he would be enjoying his second back to back century after Judwaa 2. Six months back when he came with the Varun Dhawan starrer, the film has scored quite well to emerge as a clean Superhit. Now Baaghi 2 is looking at an even bigger haul and though it may be a hit early to say, a 150 crore lifetime does seem like a possibility. Ditto for Fox Star who are enjoying their time at the movies and now have yet another biggie up their sleeves.