Even though last few years may have been rather rough for Saif Ali Khan as far as his Box Office run is concerned, the fact remains that he is due for a good commercial success now. The man has been around for almost 25 years which means he has good enough experience and credibility in the industry.

It is a matter of one good film connecting with the audiences, finding commercial success as well as critical acclaim and in the process bring in good moolah.

Chef appears to be one such film that could make it possible. For starters, the promo gives an impression of a heartfelt story been told that is real and would find the attention of its target audience. The key point here is ‘the target audience’ since the film is not even carrying any pretence to be aiming for a larger set of footfalls. It knows which are the territories where its strengths lie which means the best business should come from the likes of Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Bangalore and Kolkata. This Raja Menon directed film clearly carries an elitist treatment and it is that set of audiences which can be expected to check out what is in the offering.

One does feel though that the promotion and marketing of the film could have been a little more aggressive since the subject is niche and hence needs more ammunition to register its presence before release. Nonetheless, in the recent past, it has been seen that even limited push manages to find the audience for a film if well made (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Newton). Hence, while a start of 3-4 crore is in the offering currently, it would all boil down to word of mouth to make things happen for Chef.