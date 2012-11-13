The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan has set the ticket windows buzzing and had an excellent opening across India with 70% occupancy and went even housefull in some part of India.

The movie performed excellent in Mysore and West Bengal and took a bumper opening in Noida. JTHJ may even manage a record opening day total in Mysore. But, the single screens, though are showing strong opening indications, are comparatively earning lesser than the Multiplexes. The multiplexes are doing quite a good business.

However, the collections might see a drop in the late afternoon and evening shows due to Diwali Puja’s.

For the latest box office updates on Jab Tak Hai Jaan Click Here.

MKS tweets at @mksmukulsharma