Box Office Report Card Of The Month: Hollywood Rules Over Bollywood; Box Office Remains Barren

Box Office Report Card Of The Month: October was one of the best months for Bollywood; Golmaal Again‘s magic with Secret Superstar‘s content – unfortunately, November was good for content but low with the box office.

The month started with multiple releases on its first Friday – Ribbon, Ittefaq & Thor: Ragnarok. Whereas Ribbon ended before even it could start, Ittefaq trended decently after a slow start of 4 crores. The movie was declared as average with having 27.40 crores towards the end of its lifetime. Thor: Ragnarok – the first hit (which wasn’t even Bollywood) took a thunderous opening crossing the 55 crore mark till date.

The month proceeded with two potentially good films in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana & Qarib Qarib Singlle. One starring Rajkummar Rao – fresh from the success of Newton and other had the super-talented Irrfan Khan. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana opened with an extremely mixed response, Qarib Qarib Singlle was liked by the majority of critics. Both failed to greenify the barren land of box office (Post Golmaal Again storm).

Third Friday of November, again, had 3 releases with two Bollywood and one Hollywood biggie. Tumhari Sulu, Aksar 2 and Justice League went ahead to lock horns trying to cash in some decent money. With Tumhari Sulu leading the clash, Aksar 2 failed to attract its target audience. DC Comic’s trump card – Justice League which was predicted to be a game changer for them changed the game but against their favour.

Last week of the month had a very interesting mix of mystery, anime and content. Excluding the disastrous Julie 2, this week had 3 interesting releases – Kadvi Hawa, Murder On The Orient Express and Coco. Sanjai Mishra starrer was outrightly rejected because of lack of attractive ingredients, though it was a very good film. Murder On The Orient Express managed to satisfy its target audience but, again, it was few of majority. Coco, Disney Pixar’s latest magic, emerged to be one of the best-rated movies of recent times and is still running at the box office.

December has started with a sadness! Today could’ve been the day when we finally have gotten a chance to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati, alas! We’re sure this month will end with a bang but will it be the same before Tiger Zinda Hai? Let’s wait and watch.