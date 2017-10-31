October started on a low note with Chef and Tu Hai Mera Sunday. It remained low as it was time for country’s biggest occasion Diwali. Let’s analyse which movie scored big and which bit the dust at the box office.

The month started with Saif Ali Khan’s Chef. Though it garnered amazing reviews from all over but failed to sustain at the box office. It did not even manage to touch the 10 crore mark at the box office. Another little gem, Tu Hai Mera Sunday released on the same day as Chef. An amazing film suffered from inadequate promotions and lack of proper audience.

The month proceeded with another flop, Anupam Kher’s Ranchi Diaries. This movie flopped because it was a bad film. Released a week before Diwali, it was clear people were saving their money and time for two big releases.

Another Diwali, another clash – Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again were two major releases of the month. Golmaal Again of the two started to shatter records since its 1st day and is been continuing till now. The movie has already grossed 171.86 crores nett at the Indian box office.

Trending :

Secret Superstar too has crossed 50 crore mark at the box office proving to be a profitable venture for the makers. Jia Aur Jia and Rukh were two releases of the last week of the month. Both not adding big numbers at the box office.

Simple story short, Golmaal Again without any doubt has been the movie of the month. A true blue Diwali family entertainer earning huge numbers, aiming to enter the 200 crore club at the Indian box office. What do you guys think about the same, do let us know in the comments section below.