Box Office Report Card Of December 2017: Salman Khan Rules, Fukrey Returns Surprises

December 2017: One of the most amazing months of the year for box office as well as for the dosage of entertainment. Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai & the hilarious gang’s Fukrey Returns made sure to make this December a memorable one.

The month surely started continuing the dry phase from November with Kapil Sharma’s Firangi and Sunny Leone – Arbaaz Khan’s Tera Intezaar. Both the movies failed to boost any business at the box office. Where Firangi wrapped up its lifetime collections at just 10 crores, Tera Intezaar was even more embarrassing at just 2 crores.

But, good times were ahead for Bollywood as we had two probable money-spinners on cards in Fukrey Returns & Tiger Zinda Hai. Everyone expected Fukrey Returns to do good business at the box office but it overwhelmed everyone’s expectations collecting 78.84 crores at the box office. It’s still running having limited shows but is already on the list of most profitable movies of 2017.

Trending

Now, comes the biggest Hindi movie of the year – Tiger Zinda Hai. Already shattering numerous records the movie has collected 272.79 crores till date. It’s all set to enter the 300 crore club and is also expected to be Salman Khan’s highest grossing movie till date surpassing the collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

With the 2 major super-hits December surely became the most impactful year of the year. Though Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai ruled the month, Fukrey Returns too was not behind in spreading its magic. The month also seen some good Hollywood releases in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle & The Greatest Showman. The first two served its target audience well, the later will surely struggle because of its limited appeal.