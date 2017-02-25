Rangoon had a low start in the morning and afternoon shows of Friday as the footfalls were under the 25% mark. This wasn’t surprising though as the Saif Ali Khan-Kangana Ranaut-Saif Ali Khan starrer was always going to be dependent on critical acclaim and the audience word of mouth. Since the Vishal Bhardwaj directed film has appealed to the critics, it is also reflecting in the reviews.

Later in the day, the footfalls did improve as well and some select high end properties were even registering 70%-90% occupancy. That did help the overall numbers to be pushed to some extent and the first day of 6.07 crore was registered.

There is good distance to be covered for the film though. The word of mouth needs to be largely positive from this point on and the footfalls need to gain a lot of added momentum. A lot would depend on how Saturday opens and it would be evening and night shows again that would hold utmost importance. If the film does grow by 40%-50% more from here on, it could benefit immensely from an open week ahead.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

