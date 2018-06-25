Box Office: Race 3 Collections Day 10 Early Trends – Not An ‘Incredible’ Weekend 2!

Box office of Salman Khan films has always been an interesting trend to follow. It’s unpredictable & has surprises brewing everyday for the trade experts. Race 3 is another exception in this case after last year’s Tubelight. Instead of surprises, Race 3 is bringing shock to those who follow box office.

The movie witnessed a minimal jump on its 2nd Saturday, it collected 5.50 crores taking its grand total to 154 crores. The boat has sunk & there’s no chance for the film to swim back making its way back to the island. As per the early trends flowing in, the movie has collected in the range of 6-8 crores on its 2nd Sunday.

If the reports are to be believed, the weekend 2 of the film will fall in the range of 160-162 crores. Even these numbers would’ve been a positive sign if not for this declining trend. Race 3 faced a fall way too soon in the second week and that dented the chances of it reaching to the 200 crore mark. The movie is currently facing competition from Hollywood’s Incredibles 2.

Here’s what Bobby Deol said when he was asked about the film’s performance at the box office, “Since the release of the film, the smile is not going away from my face. I am really happy as entire team of Race 3 has really worked hard for it and people have appreciated the film.”

“The entire team of Race 3 is really happy because the film is doing good business at the box office… What else do we want? I hope I will continue doing more films and people will appreciate my work in the same manner.” The film features actors like Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salim, Bobby Deol among others. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the 3D action film Race 3 is releasing on June 15.