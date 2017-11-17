Both Irrfan Khan and Rajkummar Rao have enjoyed a very good success each in 2017. While former has a Superhit Hindi Medium to his credit, latter enjoyed a niche success in the form of Newton.

Hence, there were good expectations from Qarib Qarib Singlle and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana as well, more so since both presumably carried much more massy content in comparison.

The numbers didn’t suggest the same thought as the first week numbers of both the films turned out to be low. The entire first week of Qarib Qarib Singlle stands at 12 crore* which is on the same lines as just the weekend numbers of Hindi Medium [12.56 crore]. Ditto for Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana which collected 6.50 crore* in the first week whereas Newton had brought in 6.90 crores in its opening weekend itself.

All of this means that the lifetime numbers of both these films would eventually turn out to be lower than what one expected from them, to begin with. Promos of these films were interesting enough to warrant a higher number and since reviews, as well as word of mouth, wasn’t bad either, the potential was to score better. However, it appears as if audiences are waiting for biggies like Padmavati and Tiger Zinda Hai and that is making them save money instead of venturing into theaters.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources