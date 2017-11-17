Box Office Predictions: Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu and Zareen Khan's Aksar 2

It is time for some mid-budget films to release until the time big ones like Padmavati and Tiger Zinda Hai strike. Last week Qarib Qarib Singlle and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana had arrived and this week sees the release of Tumhari Sulu and Aksar 2.

Tumhari Sulu boasts of the star power of Vidya Balan though. Unfortunately, she is going through a rough patch as far as commercial run of her films is concerned. Her last five-six films haven’t really done well and even though Begum Jaan did cover some kind of a distance, it wasn’t enough. However, Tumhari Sulu is coming across as an endearing film with a wider audience appeal. This means that even if it manages to take a 2-3 crore opening and then the word of mouth is good, it has an opportunity to emerge as a plus film at the Box Office.

Ditto for Aksar 2 which has an even smaller budget, though it is releasing on a much smaller scale as well. The film is predominantly seeing a single screen release which means an opening day of around 1 crore is on the cards.

The film’s actress Zareen Khan had a good success in the form of Hate Story 3 last. However, unlike that erotic thriller, this one hasn’t carried the kind of buzz and hype that would have made the franchise factor of Aksar count. The Emraan Hashmi starrer had emerged as a fair runner and now that the same director Ananth Mahadevan is coming with Aksar 2, one hopes for a good thriller in the offering.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder