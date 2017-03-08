Box Office Predictions – Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania all set for a good start

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are set to see a double digit opening for Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film with arriving with good hype and buzz going for it. There is a positive environment build up for the film and there hasn’t been any controversy whatsoever surrounding it. Moreover, it promises to be a neat family film and that should keep the audiences across A, B as well as C centers happy. Not to mention the fact that the very title of the film has a very ‘desi’ feel which goes well for the multiplexes as well as single screen audiences.

All of this should ensure that the Karan Johar production would take an opening of at least 10 crore. There is no other film releasing alongside and for those who have been looking forward to a feel-good entertainer, this is the first one of the year. All three big grossers so far [Raees, Jolly LLB 2, Kaabil] have been largely dramas and Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the first out and out ‘happy movie’ of the quarter.

While the opening day of 10 crore is a given for the film, it has to be seen how much bigger does it turn out to be in days to come. Monday is a big holiday due to Holi and that should keep collections on this day quite close to that of Friday. The first four days for the Shashank Khaitan directed film would go a long way in deciding its eventual lifetime total.

