Together, Tiger Shroff and director Sabbir Khan have delivered two good hits. While Heropanti was the debut of Tiger and the second directorial outing for Sabbir (after Kambakkth Ishq), together they came soon after with Baaghi. Heropanti managed a lifetime of 53 crore which was the highest ever for a solo leading man debut.

On the other hand, Baaghi covered an even larger distance as it enjoyed a lifetime run of 77 crores. It is apparent that the actor-director ‘Jodi’ has been happy catering to the masses, something that allowed these two films to find a business in A, B as well as C centers.

Now that’s something which is expected out of Munna Michael as well as one foresees the film to be doing well not just in the cities but also the interiors. The very title of the film has a commercial vibe to it and the promo has further reiterated the fact that this one is an out and out massy affair in the offering. Moreover, the coming together of Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the meeting of two different worlds and one really hopes that this turns out to be the USP of the Eros and Viki Rajani film.

The music of the film may not have burnt the charts big time but it promises to integrate well with the narrative, which is set as a musical action romantic tale. The coming together of multiple genres lends the film a good enough platform to make good moolah at the Box Office, provided the merits are indeed there to be lapped up.

However, even before the merits are known to one and all, rest assured an opening day of around 10 crores is on the cards. It has been a while since audience saw a fulfilling commercial entertainer which is in true Bollywood tradition and Munna Michael promises to narrow down that gap. Given the fact that the makers are giving a very wide release to the film, it won’t be surprising if the numbers that come from the interiors challenge collections from the cities.

