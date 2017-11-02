Though Sidharth Malhotra [A Gentleman, Baar Baar Dekho] and Sonakshi Sinha [Noor, Akira] may have seen a bit of a rough patch in their last few outings, the tide is expected to turn with their Ittefaq which releases this Friday.

Credit for that should also go to the wonderful promotional and marketing strategy that the film has applied during the last couple of months. No mall visits, no interviews and no TV shows means talks around the film have been centred on the core subject of Ittefaq instead of all other irrelevant things that usually get covered during a film’s promotion.

Core subject of Ittefaq is quite interesting and the manner in which Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan have come together to pitch the film before the audience has been very different, innovative and productive. Audiences are getting to know more about the film with every passing day and yet there is a lot more that is waiting to be explored once it hits the screens tomorrow.

While Ittefaq was never considered to be a big ticket releases on the very day of its release, productive campaign over the social media has ensured that the first day of 4-5 crore is on the cards. That would be actually a fair beginning for the Abhay Chopra directed the film since the stage is wide open for it to then perform well over the weekend. One just hopes that it happens as all kind of genres need to work for the industry and after back to back successes of Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again, audiences could well be craving for a well-made thriller next.

