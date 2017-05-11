Two major Bollywood releases arrive in theaters this weekend – Sarkar 3 and Meri Pyaari Bindu. The first target for them is not to compete with each other, it is to beat Baahubali 2 [Hindi] mania which is leading the show in theaters and that too in a massive way. Unlike any other regular week where two mid-budget releases like these would have comfortably found good presence in theaters all for themselves, the scenario is a tad different in the coming week since Baahubali 2 [Hindi] would continue to play on in theaters as well. This would make it a three-way street for audiences to take in days to come.

Nonetheless, that is all on paper as what eventually matters is a good film finding an audience for itself sooner than later. Hence, for both the new films, it all boils down to the kind of content that they have to offer.

Sarkar 3 has its power lying in its dramatic content and for those who were hooked on to Sarkar and then Sarkar Raj, there is enough fodder available, what with a very strong supporting cast (Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam) along with Amitabh Bachchan. That should ensure that the opening day is in the same range as its predecessor Sarkar Raj [4.87 crore].

On the other hand, Meri Pyaari Bindu comes across as a rather sweet romcom that should appeal to teenagers and youth. The film appears to be a fresh take on love with a realistic appeal to it. Ayushmann Khurrana’s last release Dum Laga Ke Haisha [2015] had arrived exactly two years back and had grown manifold over its rather modest Day One of 1.1 crores. Ditto was the scenario for his biggest grosser till date, Vicky Donor, too which had collected just 2 crores on the first day. Hence, it won’t be a bad deal in case Meri Pyaari Bindu too just about tops the 2 crore mark on Friday.

Post the modest beginning for the two films, all eyes would be on how they fare with their respective audiences and then grow over the weekend.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder