While a big opening at the box office has turned out to be a distant dream of late, what is all the more troublesome is the fact that almost all movies are not even getting a decent opening. The trend has been prevailing for weeks now and with an exception of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and Baadshaho, even stars aren’t bringing in audiences on the first day.

This is the reason why one now waits to see if Sanjay Dutt and Shraddha Kapoor can reverse the trend with Bhoomi and Haseena Parkar respectively. Former is making his comeback on the big screen whereas latter is stepping into a hard-hitting biopic. Surprisingly though, the hype is missing for both the films which means neither of the two is looking at the kind of start that would bring smiles back for Bollywood on the opening day itself. Yes, there could be some sort of a turnaround on Saturday but considering the fact that both these films are primarily aiming at the gentry, traction could primarily be at the single screens.

On the other hand, Newton is dependent entirely on the multiplex business and there too it would be audience feedback and critical acclaim that could help in some sort of a turnaround. Coming together of Rajkummar Rao, Eros, Aanand L. Rai and Drishyam Films is interesting since they are known for being associated with quality films that have a different tale to tell.

Considering these factors, all in all, a low day is on the cards this Friday as even a combined total of 10 crores between these three films is out of the question. While Bhoomi is set to be the best of the lot with 3-4 crore an opening day, Haseena Parkar should follow with a 2 crore Friday and Newton could do well with a 1 crore start.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder