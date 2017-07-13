Box Office Predictions: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos

There is something about Ranbir Kapoor movies that makes them interesting en route release. One of the common factors is that most of his big budget flicks end up taking their own sweet time to hit the screens. While usually a movie takes one year to reach from announcement to screens, quite a few Ranbir Kapoor films have taken two years or more. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani, Barfi, Bombay Velvet and now Jagga Jasoos are just some such examples.

However there is one more interesting trend as well – many of these delayed releases ultimately turn out to be good Box Office hits. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani was in the making for over two years and apparently most associated with the film had lost hopes in its fortunes. However on its release it turned out to be a big hit. Later, even Barfi! took two years to be made and the promo gave an impression of an offbeat flick. Yes, offbeat it was but then audience gave it a whole hearted reception and took it to the 100 Crore Club.

Bombay Velvet though came with multiple delays and change in release dates amidst quite some negativity. The film was a disaster from the first show itself.

One expects better though from Jagga Jasoos since the film has managed a better placement for itself en route release. Given the fact that the team of Barfi [Ranbir Kapoor – Anurag Basu] and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani [Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif] is coming together, one expects a better outcome.

Ranbir’s last release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had an opening day of 13.3 crores despite clash with Shivaay. If Jagga Jasoos manages that it will be very good. However that’s not really a possibility. More practical would be numbers around the 10 crore mark. Anything in double digit would be good for the film, though for now it seems like an 8-9 crore opener. That said, growth has to be quick and fast since the film is very expensive and costs have escalated during last three years. It should first appeal to children and then word of mouth will take over.