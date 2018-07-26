Box Office Predictions Of Sanjay Dutt’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3!

Box Office Predictions: Sanjay Dutt’s Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 is set for release this Friday and it is one of those rare sequels where a single story is actually moving forward (instead of standalone instalments in a franchise, say for example Housefull).

While Jimmy Sheirgill and Mahie Gill are Saheb and Biwi respectively, Sanjay Dutt is the Gangster this time (Randeep Hooda and Irrfan Khan had played this part in the first two instalments).

The earlier two parts were decent successes and brought in some profits. This time around Tigmanshu Dhulia has made the film even bigger with an ensemble of cast being put together, most notably Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Tijori. The promo has been decent though and doesn’t tell much about the film due to which the intrigue factor hasn’t been built to an extent that it actually warranted.

The film will take just a fair opening though and would primarily depend on word of mouth. It is expected the Friday numbers would be around the 3 crore mark. Moreover, there is huge competition from Tom Cruise’s latest instalment of Mission: Impossible series and that would divert a lot of audience attention. The content of Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 would need to be really strong in order to fetch audience attention over rest of the weekend which would be key to the film’s growth.