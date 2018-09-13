Box Office Predictions Of Manmarziyaan & Mitron – Movies This Friday!

Two distinct films arrive this weekend – Manmarziyaan and Mitron. While former is an intense romantic musical tale, latter is a slice of life light hearted affair. There are quite a few other Hindi releases too but these two films will find most prominence.

Manmarziyaan is a Anurag Kashyap film and has been promoted heavily. Coming together of Aanand L. Rai and Eros has further given the film added muscle. The First Look was impressive and there has been added curiosity built around the film in weeks that followed. Coming together of Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal has been a unique combination while Amit Trivedi’s music has caught on too. While at multiplexes the film should be audience’s first choice, even at single screens it should find traction on the basis of word of mouth. As things stand today, the film should open in 5-6 crore range and from there it can grow really fast if word of mouth is positive.

Word of mouth is what would propel the fortunes of Mitron as well which is a Jackky Bhagnani film. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan fame and is produced by Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia. The film’s promo did bring on smiles and Jackky seems to be in his elements. Movie is the remake of a Hit Telugu film and has a good appeal for the youth. Music has worked as well with a couple of songs turning out to be chartbusters. Even if a start of 1-2 crore comes in for Mitron, it would be a fair enough start from where it can consolidate if the eventual content is good.