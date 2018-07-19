Box Office Predictions Of Ishaan Khatter & Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak

Dhadak is set for release and mark the much awaited Bollywood debut of Ishaan Khattar and Jahnvi Kapoor. Both youngsters have been in news for quite some time. Moreover, with Karan Johar taking them under his wings, their launch into the world of films is anyways being much talked about.

So far, everything that had to be done from the awareness, marketing, promotion and release perspective has been done well for the film. Audiences are aware about the film coming to theaters and also the lead actors. Music by Ajay-Atul has caught attention as well and that helps the job done to a good extent, especially when a film belongs to romantic drama genre. Moreover, director Shashank Khaitan has delivered two big grossers already in the form of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is expected to extend further with Dhadak which is the remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

The biggest opener in recent times for a film featuring debutants is Student of the Year and that film had seen an opening of 9.25 crores. However that was an exception actually as it was a really huge set up with Karan Johar launching Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. The second best was Heropanti where Sajid Nadiadwala had launched Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

That film had taken an opening day of 6.63 crores and Dhadak is expected to be closer to that. As of now, the film seems set for a 6-7 crores start and anything more than that would be an added bonus for the film.

