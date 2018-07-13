Box Office Predictions Of Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma!

Box Office Predictions: Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma releases today and is primarily aiming for word of mouth to drive it through. The film’s promo was interesting but then it ended up revealing almost the entire story. Due to this, it gives an impression of the starting, mid as well as the end point been known already. Nonetheless, one hopes that there are some surprises in store up the sleeves of director Shaad Ali which would keep the audiences engaged.

The film features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead and he hasn’t really enjoyed a good innings this year with Welcome To New York not quite registering its presence. Even last year, Phillauri was just about ordinary. However, as an actor he is quite good, as evidenced in Udta Punjab already. This means that with an author backed role like Soorma, he is expected to impress audiences yet again. The film’s leading lady is Taapsee Pannu but then since the film is centered on its leading protagonist, one can’t expect an opening like that of Pink or Naam Shabana which was revolving around her.

The hype around the film is limited and the buzz isn’t to high either which means one can’t expect a hurricane beginning today. Moreover, even in its third week, Sanju will prove to be competition, especially over the weekend where it would fetch family audiences. Hence, the content of Soorma would need to be super strong in order to jump well over Saturday and Sunday.

As for the opening numbers on Friday, Soorma could stretch towards the 3 crore mark and post that everything else that comes in would be added bonus. Since Diljit is a superstar in Punjab, one can expect the best numbers to come up North with Delhi NCR contributing well too.