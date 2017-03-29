Made in really quick time, Taapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana is all set to release this Friday. The film is a prequel to Baby and has been in news ever since it was announced. One of the rare such experiments in Bollywood where a spin off take of a secondary character from a hit flick has been brought on screen with that character turning into a central protagonist, it also has Akshay Kumar (the leading man in Baby) in a special role which makes Naam Shabana all the more interesting.

The film’s promo saw decent to good response coming its way and the promotion and marketing has been balanced as well. Yet again, just like all Akshay Kumar films (especially the ones produced by him), the film has controlled costs going in its favor which means recovery is not an issue at all. It is all about how much further does it go after going past the breakeven point and that would make all the difference to its eventual verdict.

Naam Shabana should take a fair opening at the Box Office (around 30%-40%) and would primarily grow on Saturday and Sunday post word of mouth kicks in. Insider reports around the film are good, which means it would also see a good critical response coming its way, something that should help it gain further mileage.

It is the sole notable release of the week from the visibility perspective, though Rahul Bose’s Poorna is also hitting the screens alongside. Since it has seen very limited promotion going for it, everything will boil down entirely to acclaim from critics and audience word of mouth. Moreover, Phillauri has slowed down, due to which it won’t really be a threat to Naam Shabana at the least. The Shivam Nair film has all to gain and if the content truly matches expectations, there is a neat success on the anvil.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder