Back in 2012 English Vinglish had released. Though the film took a low opening day [2.5 crore], it went on to grow due to good word of mouth and eventually enjoyed a lifetime total of 40 crore. Now in 2017, Sridevi is returning with Mom which is a film belonging to an altogether different genre. While English Vinglish was a feel good affair, Mom gives an impression of a dark-n-gritty drama in the offering.

Traditionally, one doesn’t see this genre commanding a flying opening at the Box Office and same is expected from Mom as well which could well be looking at an opening day of around 3 crore.

Another release of the week is Guest Iin London which has been presented as a rib tickling affair. It is on the same lines as Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? which again featured Paresh Rawal and had the same plot-point of an unwanted guest coming to visit a ‘door ka rishetdaar’. That film had starred Ajay Devgn in the lead and after an opening day of 3 crore, it had managed a lifetime of around 35 crore. Now Guest Iin London features Kartik Aryan in the lead and though he has Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 as a huge success behind him, one waits to see how he shoulders a different subject this time around. Expect an opening of 2 crore.

All in all, this weekend may not be huge for Bollywood with around 5 crore expected as the combined collections for the two new releases. However, given the fact that there is no competition from the past [Tubelight is coming to the end of its run], both the films have ample opportunity available to see good growth provided the word of mouth is fantastic and reports positive.