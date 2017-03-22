Box Office Predictions – Moderately priced Phillauri may recover costs in one week flat

After being in the news right from the announcement stage itself, Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri is now set for a decent opening at the Box Office. A small film which has been made on a controlled budget [21 crore, including marketing and distribution], the film has already recovered 12 crore through satellite and music. As a result, only 9 crore are needed to be recovered from the theatrical revenues and that should ideally be taken care of in its first week run itself.

The film would be seeing a fairly spread out release for itself, though its best numbers should come from up North and Mumbai. Primarily a film for the multiplexes, Phillauri would be targeting the gentry and class audience. After Udta Punjab, the film also marks the return of Diljit Dosanjh in the Bollywood arena. The actor has seen some good appreciation coming his way already and since in Phillauri he has a pivotal part to play, one looks forward to him pulling in audiences in good numbers, especially in Punjab.

As for the other release, Anaarkali of Arrah, the film may just about see some footfalls in Bihar, Jharkhand and UP region due to its local flavor. The film has Swara Bhaskar enacting the part of a stage performer and since the promo as well as songs have conveyed loud and clear that this is a rooted film aimed at the masses, one can expect it to gain some traction in the aforementioned regions.

