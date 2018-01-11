Box Office Predictions: Kaalakaandi, 1921 and Mukkabaaz

Box Office Predictions: Three distinct films release this Friday – Kaalakaandi, 1921 and Mukkabaaz. Each one of these has seen apt promotion campaign going around it, though eventually, it is the audience word of mouth that would decide how they will go and hence Saturday and Sunday collections would be of utmost importance. Let’s talk about each of these three films.

Kaalakaandi comes for Saif Ali Khan at the time when he would be looking at washing away the disappointments of 2017 [Rangoon, Chef]. He is an actor made for better box office outcomes and the commercial response to his last few films has been nowhere close to that. As a matter of fact, even Kaalakaandi was once said to be releasing straight on a digital platform but it is good to see a theatrical release. All said and done, the film will open at least better than Chef [1.05 crore] though that won’t be saying much and a number closer to 3 crores would still help it to some extent.

1921 is a Vikram Bhatt film and that promises good horror quotient coupled with hummable music. Zareen Khan would be seen again on the big screen soon after Aksar 2, which hadn’t done well. However in case of 1921 there is a recall factor that should work for the audiences since 1920, 1920 – Evil Returns, as well as 1920 London, had worked. In fact, 1920 London had opened to 2.50 crore an opening day and now 1921 is expected to see similar collections too on its release.

Mukkabaaz is aiming to be a dark horse in this race. The film doesn’t have any notable names when it comes to the lead pair [Vineet Kumar Singh, Zoya Hussain]. However, the supporting cast is good [Jimmy Sheirgill, Ravi Kishan] and most importantly the makers [Anurag Kashyap, Aanand L. Rai, Eros] come with quite some weight. Moreover, what has worked in the last few days especially is the manner in which the promotional campaign has taken shape which has brought it well into the limelight. Anurag Kashyap’s last release Raman Raghav 2.0 had taken 1 crore an opening day and Mukkabaaz could open better than that.

