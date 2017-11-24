Box Office Predictions – Julie 2

Last week it was Aksar 2 and this week it is time for Julie 2 to hit the screens. The Zarine Khan starrer hasn’t been any great shakes at the box office and now that Julie 2 is arriving in theatres, one just hopes that there is a better fate ahead of it.

By and large, adult dramas with elements of erotica have faded out and there isn’t much of an audience waiting for it. Except for Hate Story franchise which is still running due to interesting thriller angle in there, not many films belonging to its ilk have found favour amongst the audience. Nonetheless, each film’s comes with its own entity and it is expected that Julie 2 would have a strong enough storyline to engage the audience.

The film’s core strength lies in the fact that it has an experienced director at the helm of affairs. Deepak Shivdasani has been around for over 25 years and has made some exciting dramas in the past.

Trending

If he manages to replicate the high decibel quotient in Julie 2 as well, it may just manage to impress. However, before that, it would need to have some sort of platform for it which could be possible if at least 1 crore come on Friday as that’s pretty much the best case scenario for the film.

Earlier, the film was suppose to clash with Kapil Sharma’s Firangi and Sunny Leone and Arbaaz Khan’s Tera Intezaar but due to Padmavati being postponed Firangi and Tera Intezaar have now been shifted to 1st December. The film has got a solo run at the box office. The film will face competition from Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu which is enjoying a decent run at the box office.

How much will the film collect? Let us know in the comment section!