Finally, there is a film arriving this Friday where one doesn’t have to say that ‘word of mouth will have to do the trick’. Unlike releases over last so many months where entire dependency was on Saturday and Sunday jumps, here comes Judwaa 2 which is looking at starting big on Friday itself. No wonder, the film is slated to take one of the best opening days of the year with collections in the range of 15 crores at the least pretty much on the cards.

The film hasn’t set a wrong foot ever since it’s very announcement. Arriving in a year which marks 20 years of Judwaa release, the sequel here is as ambitious and entertaining as it gets. The film has the hit team of Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan coming together. Fox is giving the film one of the biggest releases. Varun Dhawan has been the darling of the masses and the only young star to have a cent percent record so far. Jacqueline Fernandez is a regular with Nadiadwala Grandson and Judwaa 2 is no different. As for Taapsee Pannu, she finally gets a chance to step back into the Chashme Baddoor mode, the film which was again a David Dhawan entertainer and brought her into Bollywood limelight.

What has further helped in sustained publicity around the film is the launch of chartbuster tracks Tan Tana Tan and Oonchi Hai Building. These songs were big hits back in 1997. Now they have become chartbusters all over again. Such has been the magic of these Anu Malik tracks that a recall value is right in the top till date.

All of this means that the film is quite hot amongst audiences today and there is good awareness quotient it. Considering the fact that Monday is the big national holiday too, Judwaa 2 should only grow from strength to strength and show huge numbers on Sunday.