In a disastrous period that Bollywood is going through where no real success has come in except for Tumhari Sulu, it is expected that Fukrey Returns will break the jinx. Yes, Tiger Zinda Hai arrives in theaters a couple of weeks from now.

However, theaters still need to have some sort of occupancy to keep them running and one can just hope that Fukrey Returns bring in some luck for the industry at the least.

Fukrey [2013] was a good comic affair and over a period of time has been remembered quite fondly. It was a harmless film that did make you smile and laugh alternatively. The promo of the film’s sequel suggests that the laughter would continue this time around as well. In fact, this is also one of the rare true sequels with the same set of characters taking forward the story from where it ended during the first instalments.

All of this means that even a decent start of 3-4 crore for this medium budget film would be some sort of relief at least for Bollywood. Of course, Box Office needs a much bigger inflow of moolah to keep the ball rolling. Still, at least a fair beginning like this would at least give this Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani production some sort of a chance to grow well basis word of mouth.