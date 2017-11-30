Box Office Predictions – Firangi & Tera Intezaar Release This Weekend

Box Office Predictions: Firangi and Tera Intezaar release this weekend and none of the two is expected to set the box office on fire. Both are arriving on a rather dull note and there isn’t much of an awareness or curiosity amongst the audience to catch any of these.

Firangi may still manage some sort of traction due to the name Kapil Sharma involved. There is a good fan base that he has built over the years and though of late he has been in news for all the wrong reasons, at least a fraction of his loyal audience could step into theaters to check out what he has to offer. Not that the film’s promo has made any sort of an impression though, which means it is going to be a tough road ahead for Firangi. His debut release Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon had fetched 10.15 crore on its first day and Firangi would be lucky to get that entire sum even over the weekend.

On the other hand, Tera Intezaar stars Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone in the lead. Arbaaz is returning as the main lead for a film after a hiatus now. On the other hand, Sunny has seen a string of commercial failures in the form of Beimaan Love, One Night Stand, Mastizaade and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai during the last couple of years. She is changing genres with Tera Intezar now which is a musical drama and thankfully the film hasn’t been promoted as erotica either, which is a failed genre today.

Trending

All said and done, while one expects a 2 crore opening day for Firangi, Tera Intezaar may just about touch the 1 crore mark. What do you think about the box office collections?