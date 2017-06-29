Box Office Predictions – Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha

As is always the case when it comes to big films, they end up occupying most of the screens for at least a couple of weeks in succession. Tubelight released over the Friday gone by across 4350 screens. It could well have continued to retain most of the screens in the second week as well.

However, given the fact that the film hasn’t really been bringing in earth-shattering collections, it still allows a relatively better platform for newer release Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, something that may not have been possible till a week ago.

In any case the film doesn’t require major share of screens at its disposal. Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha would find a decent release due to its mainstream content. Though the starcast [Shiv Darshan, Natasha Fernandez] is new while Upen Patel is making his comeback in a Bollywood film, producer-director Suneel Darshan has reunited with composer Nadeem for this musical. That could well get the masses interested at certain segments, especially interiors and more so due to its massy content.

The film will, of course, be challenged by Tubelight which would continue to be audience’s first choice in theaters. Not that the Salman Khan starrer is finding a hysterical response. Still, the familiarity factor with the bigger star means it would be quite a challenging situation for Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha to divert audience attention towards itself. The first step for the film would be to carry good content so that there is a solid means to begin collecting from Saturday onwards.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder