Box Office Predictions – Commando 2 to take a decent opening

‘One man taking on an army of bad guys’ – Films belonging to this theme and set in an out and out action genre have traditionally taken a decent opening. In industry parlance, they are expected to take a safe start and then do business as per the merits.

Neither is the start way too terrific to break the ceiling (unless there is a love story involved too, as was the case in Baaghi), nor do they open so low that they result in nervous moments for the makers. As long as the cost of the making isn’t way too high and the expectations are under control, one can expect decent returns.

Opening day numbers of some of the releases in the recent past which have belonged to this genre are as below:

Ghayal Once Again – 7.2 crore

Force 2 – 6.05 crore

Rocky Handsome – 5.39 crore

Force – 5 crore

Commando – 3.69 crore

Amongst these, Ghayal Once Again sits at the top since it was a sequel to a very popular film. However, it still opened below expectations. Next three in line are John Abraham films and then Commando was the first in the franchise with a newcomer hero Vidyut Jammwal. Now that he is returning with Commando 2, the film is expected to open better than Commando. The opening day numbers should be between 4-5 crore and that would be in line with the kind of market that the hero and the genre commands. Anything more than that would be actually exceeding expectations and would set up Commando 2 quite well.

