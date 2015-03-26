Two films release this weekend and both are set to struggle at the box office. These are Barkhaa and Yahaan Sabki Lagi Hai. Neither of the two films has seen much of a promotion going for them and there is hardly any buzz, curiosity or hype. Between the two, Barkhaa has still seen some kind of publicity at the least but with a sudden release and relatively unknown cast (Sara Loren, Tahaa Shah), it is going to be a tough journey for sure.

On the other hand Yahaan Sabki Lagi Hai is an offbeat film which doesn’t quite work at the title stage itself. Moreover, there is practically zero awareness about the film. As a result, nothing more than 5%-10% opening can be expected for both films and it would be a surprise if they actually get a good all-India release.

All of this means that NH10 would stay on to be the first choice for third week in succession. The Anushka Sharma starrer has held on well in its second week and would be retained by theaters again. Meanwhile, Hunterrr too would get some more moolah to be added to its kitty and even though it hasn’t quite held on phenomenally well, lack of competition from new releases would help to some extent at least.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

